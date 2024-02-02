Michigan sentiment highest since July 2021

Preliminary 78.8. Prior month (December) 69.7.

Univ of Michigan sentiment 79.0 vs 78.8 preliminary Highest level since July 2021

Current conditions 81.9 vs 83.3 preliminary and 73.3 prior

Expectations 77.1 vs 75.9 preliminary and 66.4 prior

1 year inflation expectations of 2.9% versus a 2.9% preliminary 3.1% prior month

5-year inflation expectations 2.9% versus 2.8% preliminary and 2.9% prior month

There has been little reaction to the data. The inflation expectations remained fairly steady. Current conditions lower vs preliminary. Expectations moved higher.

Highlights direct from the Univ. of Michigan: