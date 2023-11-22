At the top of the hour there are a few economic releases:

University of Michigan sentiment index final for November is expected at 60.6. That is modestly higher than the 60.4 preliminary estimate. Last month the index will came in at 63.8.

Current conditions came in at 65.7 preliminary

Expectations came in at 56.9 preliminary

1-year inflation was at 4.4% which was up from the 4.2% from last month, and above the June reading at 3.3%

5 year inflation came in at 3.2% up from 3.0% last month. The low for the year was at 2.8%

Also at 10 AM will be the consumer confidence flash for the euro zone (November). It is expected -17.6 versus -17.9 last month.