At the top of the hour there are a few economic releases:
- University of Michigan sentiment index final for November is expected at 60.6. That is modestly higher than the 60.4 preliminary estimate. Last month the index will came in at 63.8.
- Current conditions came in at 65.7 preliminary
- Expectations came in at 56.9 preliminary
- 1-year inflation was at 4.4% which was up from the 4.2% from last month, and above the June reading at 3.3%
- 5 year inflation came in at 3.2% up from 3.0% last month. The low for the year was at 2.8%
Also at 10 AM will be the consumer confidence flash for the euro zone (November). It is expected -17.6 versus -17.9 last month.