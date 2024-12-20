- Prior month 71.8
- consumer sentiment Index 74.0 versus 74.0 estimate 74.0 preliminary. Last month 71.8. Best reading since April
- Current conditions 75.1 versus 77.7 preliminary and 63.9 last month. Best since April still.
- Expectations 73.3 versus 71.6 preliminary and 76.9 last month.
- One year inflation 2.8% versus 2.9% preliminary and 2.6% last month.
- Five year inflation 3.0% versus 3.1% preliminary and 3.2% last month.
A summary of comments from Consumers Director Joanne Hsu
- Consumer sentiment rose for the fifth consecutive month, reaching its highest level since April 2024.
- Buying conditions improved by 32%, driven by expectations of future price increases for large purchases.
- Expectations index showed:
- Improvement among Republicans.
- Decline among Democrats.
- Stability among Independents.
- Consumers recognize economic improvements as inflation slows but do not feel they are thriving.
- Sentiment remains midway between the June 2022 all-time low and pre-pandemic levels.
- Year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 2.8%, the first rise since May, but within pre-pandemic ranges (2.3%-3.0%).
- Long-term inflation expectations declined slightly to 3.0%, modestly elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels.
The survey data can be politically influenced. Therefore not surprised to see the Republicans are on the up and up and the Democrats are on a decline. Independents are neither happier or sadder.