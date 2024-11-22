Preliminary 73.0

Consumer sentiment 71.8 versus 73.7 estimate. Preliminary 73.0. Prior month 70.5

Expectations and 76.9 versus 78.5 preliminary. Prior month 74.1

Current conditions 63.9 versus 64.4 preliminary. Prior month 64.9

1-year inflation 2.6% versus 2.6% preliminary

5-year inflation 3.2% versus 3.1% preliminary. Prior month 3.0%

The data was weaker than the preliminary but up from the prior month. The 1 year inflation was the lowest since December 2022, but the 5 year is the highest since June 2008.

Yields:

2 year 4.355%, +0.7 basis points

5 year 4.287%, -1.6 basis points

10 year 4.402%, -3.0 basis points

