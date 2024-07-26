Michigan consumer sentiment

Prior month 68.2

Current condition 62.7 versus 64.1 preliminary and 65.9 last month.

Expectation 68.8 versus 67.2 preliminary, and 69.6 last month

1 year inflation expectations 2.9% versus 2.9% preliminary and 3.0% last month.

5 year inflation expectations 3.0% versus 2.9% preliminary and 3.0% last month

A mix of the details compared to the preliminary.

Sentiment higher employment area

Current conditions lower employment area

Expectations higher than preliminary

In an interesting study chart of the consumer sentiment within the survey, those surveyed with the Top tercile of stock holdings had higher confidence, while those who did not all stocks has a much more negative view on the consumer sentiment. That is not too surprising given the relative rise in US stock markets over the last year and a half.