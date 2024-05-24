The University of Michigan consumer sentiment final for May is showing:

Consumer sentiment 69.1 vs 67.5 estimate and 67.4 preliminary. Last month 77.2.

Expectations 68.8 versus 66.5 preliminary. Last month 76.0

Current conditions 69.5 versus 68.8 preliminary. Last month 79.0.

1-year inflation expectations 3.3% versus 3.5% preliminary. Still highest level since December, but it is a relief from the 3.5% preliminary. Last month it was at 3.2%.

5 year inflation expectations 3.0% versus 3.1% preliminary.

US yields have moved a bit lower off of the lower inflation expectations. The US stocks have ticked higher with the NASDAQ index now up 84 points or 0.50%. The S&P index is up 21.07 points or 0.40%.