1-year inflation expectations

Prior month 67.9

University of Michigan consumer sentiment 69.0 versus 68.5 estimate.Best since May 2024

Current conditions 62.9 versus 61.5 estimate. Last month 61.3. Best since June 2024

expectations and 73.0 versus 71.0 estimate. Last month 72.1. Best since April 2024

1-yesr inflation expectations 2.7% versus 2.8% last month.

5- year inflation expectations 3.1% versus 3.0% last month

The final release will be announced in a few weeks.

The inflation expectations for 1 year is back within the middle of the pre-Covid up-and-down range which for the most part was between 2.3% in 3.4%.