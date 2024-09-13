One year inflation expectations
1-year inflation expectations
  • Prior month 67.9
  • University of Michigan consumer sentiment 69.0 versus 68.5 estimate.Best since May 2024
  • Current conditions 62.9 versus 61.5 estimate. Last month 61.3. Best since June 2024
  • expectations and 73.0 versus 71.0 estimate. Last month 72.1. Best since April 2024
  • 1-yesr inflation expectations 2.7% versus 2.8% last month.
  • 5- year inflation expectations 3.1% versus 3.0% last month

The final release will be announced in a few weeks.

The inflation expectations for 1 year is back within the middle of the pre-Covid up-and-down range which for the most part was between 2.3% in 3.4%.