- Prior month 67.9
- University of Michigan consumer sentiment 69.0 versus 68.5 estimate.Best since May 2024
- Current conditions 62.9 versus 61.5 estimate. Last month 61.3. Best since June 2024
- expectations and 73.0 versus 71.0 estimate. Last month 72.1. Best since April 2024
- 1-yesr inflation expectations 2.7% versus 2.8% last month.
- 5- year inflation expectations 3.1% versus 3.0% last month
The final release will be announced in a few weeks.
The inflation expectations for 1 year is back within the middle of the pre-Covid up-and-down range which for the most part was between 2.3% in 3.4%.