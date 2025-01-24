Prior month 74.0

Univ Michigan sentiment 71.1 versus 73.2 estimate. Weakest level since October of last year

Current conditions 74.0 versus 77.9 preliminary and 75.1 prior month. Weakest since November last year

Expectations 69.3 versus 70.2 point preliminary and 73.3 prior month. Weakest since July of last year

1 year inflation 3.3% versus 3.3% preliminary and 2.8% prior month. Highest since November 2023

5 year inflation 3.2% versus 3.3% preliminary and 3.0% month

The table above shows the year on year change for the survey results. The sentiment is lower. Much may have been politically motivated. What is interesting is the dip post the election result.

The chart below outlines inflation expectations.

Ironically, those that see higher tears being better for the economy also see higher tariffs leading to lower inflation, while those that think that lower tariffs are better for the economy, expect higher inflation.

Most economists expect that higher tears would lead to higher inflation and vice versa.