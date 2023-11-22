Michigan sentiment index

Prior month 63.8

preliminary estimate 60.4

University of Michigan sentiment index final 61.3 versus 60.6 expected

Current conditions 68.3 versus 65.7 last month.

Expectations 56.8 versus 56.9 last month

1 year inflation 4.5% versus 4.4% preliminary. Last month the inflation next reading came in at 4.2%. The highest since April 1 it was at 4.7%

5 year inflation 3.2% versus 3.2% preliminary. Last month the inflation expectations reading came in at 3.0%.

Despite the week and expected CPI data last week, the consumer's inflation expectations continue to remain elevated. Oil prices and gasoline prices have come down, but the impact is in the still not being felt in the inflation expectations is that they remain above 3%. The low for the one-year inflation expectation was at 3.2% this year the high was at 4.6%. This month's reading pushes against the high for the year. Perhaps it is the mortgage rates which is prompting consumers to expect higher inflation even if the a vast majority of homeowners refinanced at much lower rates. For new buyers however, higher mortgage rates imply higher prices for housing.