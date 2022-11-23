The final University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index shows:
- consumer sentiment 56.8 versus 55.0 estimate. Last month 59.9
- current conditions 58.8 versus 57.8 preliminary. Last month 65.6
- expectations 55.6 versus 52.7 preliminary. Last month 56.2
- one year inflation 4.9% versus 5.1% in the preliminary. Last month 5.0%.
- Five year inflation 3.0% versus 3.0% in the preliminary. Last month 2.9%
overall better than the preliminary which was a shock to the downside. Nevertheless it is still lower month-to-month.
The current conditions index from the University of Michigan survey:
The expectations index from the University of Michigan survey: