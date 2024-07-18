Newswires conveying the latest scuttlebutt, citing unnamed "sources familiar with the matter"

Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously

multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time

"His soul searching is actually happening, I know that for a fact," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity.

"He's thinking about this very seriously."

***

I seem to be posting some derivation of this news

EVERY

DAY!

Surely we must be getting close to Biden bailing?