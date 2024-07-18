Newswires conveying the latest scuttlebutt, citing unnamed "sources familiar with the matter"

  • Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously
  • multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time
  • "His soul searching is actually happening, I know that for a fact," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity.
  • "He's thinking about this very seriously."

I seem to be posting some derivation of this news

EVERY

DAY!

Surely we must be getting close to Biden bailing?

