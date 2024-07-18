Newswires conveying the latest scuttlebutt, citing unnamed "sources familiar with the matter"
- Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously
- multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time
- "His soul searching is actually happening, I know that for a fact," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity.
- "He's thinking about this very seriously."
***
I seem to be posting some derivation of this news
EVERY
DAY!
Surely we must be getting close to Biden bailing?