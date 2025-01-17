In a research note UOB Global Economics & Markets Research says USD/JPY may fall to 151.80, the bottom of their weekly Ichimoku cloud.

Also:

daily moving average convergence divergence indicator shows clear bearish divergence, similar to the divergence seen during the pullback to 148.63 last year

weekly stochastics indicating a crossover in overbought territory

nominates key level to eye is 153.60, trend line support, a break could trigger a retest of 151.80

The ForexLive free charting app has a ICHI cloud indie if you'd like to check it out: