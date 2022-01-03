S&P 500 futures +0.7%

Nasdaq futures +0.7%

Dow futures +0.5%

The risk mood is keeping more positive so far today and equities have gradually nudged higher in European morning trade. Regional indices are up around 1%, building from the gains at the open.

Meanwhile, as noted above, US futures are also pointing to a higher open with Tesla surging in pre-market trading. This comes after the company said it delivered a record 308,600 vehicles in Q4 last year.

We're only at the starting line and there will be plenty of twists and turns to follow later in the year. Omicron, central banks, inflation, China. If anything, expect more volatility considering the amount of risk factors at play.

But for now, it seems like we're picking up from where we left off in 2021. Will 2022 end up being a case of a "brand new year, same old story" for stocks?