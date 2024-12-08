Info comes via AP, here is the link to keep up with ongoing developments.
In brief:
- rebel advance reached the capital, ending the Assad family’s 50 years of iron rule
- Russian state news agencies were reporting that President Bashar Assad and his family had arrived in Moscow and were given asylum
- Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a former al-Qaida commander who cut ties with the group years ago leads the biggest rebel faction in Syria ... said Assad’s fall was “a victory to the Islamic nation.”
I wonder if the new mob will be an improvement on the old mob?