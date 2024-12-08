Info comes via AP, here is the link to keep up with ongoing developments.

In brief:

rebel advance reached the capital, ending the Assad family’s 50 years of iron rule

Russian state news agencies were reporting that President Bashar Assad and his family had arrived in Moscow and were given asylum

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a former al-Qaida commander who cut ties with the group years ago leads the biggest rebel faction in Syria ... said Assad’s fall was “a victory to the Islamic nation.”

I wonder if the new mob will be an improvement on the old mob?