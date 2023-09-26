US 10-year yields are now 0.1 basis points higher on the day at 4.55%. Earlier, they had fallen as low as 4.48% but have now turned around, despite the pain in equity markets.

US 10y yields daily

These moves in bonds are deeply troubling.

What I (and many) expected coming into this week was buying in bonds due to quarter-end rebalancing. Instead, the wave of supply that begins with today's 2-year auction appears to be winning out. In addition, the comments from Kashkari have the market worried about materially higher Fed funds.