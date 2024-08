US 2s daily

Prior was 4.434%

On the run 2s were trading at 3.9245% shortly before the auction

Bid to cover 2.68 vs 2.81 prior

That's a strong auction and note that there has only been one tail at a regular 2-year auction in the past year. Even with much less yield than last month, the bidders were there. That bodes well for the 5s and 7s coming this week.

Over in the cash market, yields are down to 3.920%, which is the low of the day.