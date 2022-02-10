Between CPI, Bullard and rumours of an emergency Fed rate hike, the front end of the US curve was absolutely mangled today.

There's been no let-up and we're at the highs of the day in yield, up a whopping 26.5 basis points to 1.613%. The chart has gone parabolic:

US 2 year daily

More over with 10s only up 12 basis points the spread is down to 44 basis points.

With the Bank of Japan pinning rates, all it will take is a bit of calm in markets to get USD/JPY moving to the upside. Though I'm not sure we're going to see that this week.