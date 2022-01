The US two year yield has pushed to the highest level since March 2020 as the market continued to price in Fed tightenings in 2022.

The yield is currently at 0.796%. That is up from the 2021 low at 0.105%. The Fed has indicated that they expect up to 3 tightenings in 2022 which would take the target rate up to 1.00%. A total of 12 of 18 FOMC members saw 3 rate hikes.

The five year yield is up to 1.336%. That's is short of the November high of 1.378%.