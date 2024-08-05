The panic in bond markets has steadily reversed in the past 90 minutes.
From being down more than 20 bps, US two-year yields are now down just 2 bps on the day. That's helped to draw a line under USD/JPY and led to some broader US dollar buying.
The panic in bond markets has steadily reversed in the past 90 minutes.
From being down more than 20 bps, US two-year yields are now down just 2 bps on the day. That's helped to draw a line under USD/JPY and led to some broader US dollar buying.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers