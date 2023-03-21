US 2-year yields are up 23 bps to 4.15% today, which is back to where they were on Friday, though still 100 bps below where they were before the banking rout.

With so much volatility in short-term fund funds rate expectations, the 2-year is a good measure of where the market thinks the Fed will settle out. An average of 4.14% over the next two years might work out to 3.75-4.00% in Fed funds, with the usual added premium.

That idea makes intuitive sense if the Fed shifts to a strategy of keeping rates moderately high for longer, as the market senses that +5% won't last for long.

Ultimately, that all depends on how the economy weathers the latest banking turmoil and what happens to consumer and lending psychology in the aftermath.

For now, the market is pricing in a 78.9% chance of a 25 bps hike tomorrow with the remainder set on 'no change'. If the market gives the Fed permission to hike 25 bps (without too much hiking and screaming), then the FOMC can wait until May 3 to signal if the hiking cycle is over or needs to continue.

What turned the market?

Statements from the European Banking Authority and the Bank of England that Additional Tier One products would rank higher than equity stemmed the selling there and that tightened CDS.

"The EU/UK clarity was a very good move and net net probably helps the European economy longer-term as to permanently increase the cost of bank capital would be counterproductive," writes Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid today. "As we've shown for the last few days, CS was massively decoupled from the rest of the European banking sector in CDS terms over the last several months, so whilst harder times are to come economically, this announcement and the prior fairly stable European banking system outside of CS, should cut off contagion risks."

Over on the US side, shares of First Republic are up 28% in the pre-market and that will be an important barometer today.