The 2% barrier is broken.

US 10-year yields are up 7 basis to 2%. It's the first time above that level in two-and-a-half years as the bond market gets washed out after the high US CPI report for January.

The initial push on CPI was held off but the bond bulls have finally thrown in the towel. The next big question is whether we'll close for the day/week above 2%.