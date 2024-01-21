Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has admitted defeat and dropped out from the race to be the Republican candidate for President.

He was facing a mammoth task to beat Trump for the nomination, but I am surprised he quit so soon.

This still leaves Nikki Haley as a contender against Trump. Polls I've seen comparing her with Biden have her well ahead. While polls I've seen Biden vs. Trump are much closer. And yet Haley is well behind Trump in republican party preference. Go figure.

So, the 2024 election looks like it'll be a rerun: