Freddie Mac is reporting that the 30 year fixed-rate mortgage in the week of April 6 decline to 6.28% from 6.32% in the prior week. The 15 year fixed-rate mortgages at 5.64%.
The low rate from the peak reached 6.09% during the week of February 2 for the 30 year mortgage while the 15 year mortgage reached a low yield of 5.14% during the same week.
The 30 year yield is down from 6.73% during the March 9 week and the 15 year down from 5.95%.
From Freddie Mac:
Mortgage rates continue to trend down entering the traditional spring homebuying season. Unfortunately, those in the market to buy are facing a number of challenges, not the least of which is the low inventory of homes for sale, especially for aspiring first-time homebuyers.