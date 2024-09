Mortgage rates are at their lowest level in 20 months

US mortgage rates have moved to their lowest level in 20 months.

The rate today moved to 6.11%. That is down from a high of 7.8% back on October 25, 2023.

Today the weekly mortgage data was reported with the 30 year mortgage rate at 6.29% for the week. When applications rose 1.4% with the refinancing index going to 757.8 from 751.4 last week