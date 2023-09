5 year yield trades at the highest level since 2007

The US 5-year yield has reached 4.513%. That takes the yield to the highest level since August 2007. Looking at the weekly chart, the next part comes in at 4.875% followed by the swing high going back to 2006 at 5.240%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year yield extended the high from yesterday to 4.363%, and that is also the highest level since November 2007.