Via Reuters come remarks from a senior U.S. administration official

G7 meeting will build on work of G7 leaders to increase pressure on Russia

G7 will address impact of Putin's "war on prices" on global energy security and food security

G7 will formally launch global infrastructure partnership to offer high-road, transparent alternatives for low- and middle-income countries

Biden to have bilateral meetings with German chancellor Scholz, president Sanchez of Spain and king of Spain

Leaders of NATO countries will endorse new strategic concept

NATO leaders will announce new force posture commitments at next week's NATO summit

G7 and NATO leaders will have a chance to hear from Ukrainian President Zelenskiy at the summit

NATO summit's inclusion of leaders from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan shows world is not taking eye off China

Zelenskiy will address Ukraine's battle plan and security assistance needed to support it

US. Remains confident that turkey's concerns will be addressed in relation to Sweden and Finland's NATO bids

Global economy will be key point of discussion at G7 meeting

G7 expected to focus more on China's coercive economic practices

China's practices have become even more aggressive and more prominent in global economy

inflation