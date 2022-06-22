Via Reuters come remarks from a senior U.S. administration official

  • G7 meeting will build on work of G7 leaders to increase pressure on Russia
  • G7 will address impact of Putin's "war on prices" on global energy security and food security
  • G7 will formally launch global infrastructure partnership to offer high-road, transparent alternatives for low- and middle-income countries
  • Biden to have bilateral meetings with German chancellor Scholz, president Sanchez of Spain and king of Spain
  • Leaders of NATO countries will endorse new strategic concept
  • NATO leaders will announce new force posture commitments at next week's NATO summit
  • G7 and NATO leaders will have a chance to hear from Ukrainian President Zelenskiy at the summit
  • NATO summit's inclusion of leaders from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan shows world is not taking eye off China
  • Zelenskiy will address Ukraine's battle plan and security assistance needed to support it
  • US. Remains confident that turkey's concerns will be addressed in relation to Sweden and Finland's NATO bids
  • Global economy will be key point of discussion at G7 meeting
  • G7 expected to focus more on China's coercive economic practices
  • China's practices have become even more aggressive and more prominent in global economy
