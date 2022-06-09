Headlines via Reuters, citing White House documents seen by the news organisation:

United States to announce programs to aid hiring of temporary central American workers as part of a series of actions linked to Americas summit

One program will devote $65 million in u.s. Government funding to make it easier for US farmers to hire central American workers and improve working conditions

Biden administration will also issue guidance on fair recruitment practices for temporary migrant workers

---

Its a tight labour market in the US, which is a partial contributor to high inflation. Biden wants inflation lower. This seems linked?