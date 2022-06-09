Headlines via Reuters, citing White House documents seen by the news organisation:
- United States to announce programs to aid hiring of temporary central American workers as part of a series of actions linked to Americas summit
- One program will devote $65 million in u.s. Government funding to make it easier for US farmers to hire central American workers and improve working conditions
- Biden administration will also issue guidance on fair recruitment practices for temporary migrant workers
---
Its a tight labour market in the US, which is a partial contributor to high inflation. Biden wants inflation lower. This seems linked?