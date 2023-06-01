Prior was +296K (revised to +291K)

Details:

small (less than 50 employees) +116K vs +121K prior

medium firms (500 – 499) +112K vs +122K prior

large (greater than 499 employees) +106K vs +47K prior

Job stayers 6.5% vs 6.7%

Job changers 12.1% vs 13.2%

The previous number was the best since June 2022 and this is only a slight dip. The US dollar is stronger across the board but there's a small silver lining for the Fed here as the report says that wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern.

"This is the second month we've seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers," said ADP's chief economist. "Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring."