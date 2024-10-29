Advance International Trade in Goods

International trade deficit was $108.2 billion in September, up $14.0 billion from August

Exports of goods for September were $174.2 billion, $3.6 billion less than August exports

Imports of goods for September were $282.4 billion, $10.4 billion more than August imports

This is likely a result of the dock workers strike expecations. Companies imported early in anticipation of the strike. That strike was solved and as a result expect lower deficits going forward. Nevertheless, the deficit was the largest going back to the pandemic and the other port strikes.