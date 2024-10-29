At the bottom of the hour, the US advance goods trade balance for September will be released with deficit $-95.9 billion expected. That is a larger deficit compared to last months $-94.22 billion.
Wholesale inventories for September will also be released with expectations of +0.1% (was +0.1% last month as well.
Later at 10 AM, the Case Shiller home price data for August is expected to show a 0.2% gain for the month versus 0.3% last month. The year on year is expected that +5.1% versus 5.9% last month.
Also at 10 AM, the jolts job openings are expected to show a near unchanged level of 8.000 million for September versus 8.040 million last month.
This afternoon at 1 PM, the US treasury will auction off 7-year notes. Yesterday they auctioned off two and five year notes with below average demand.
In other markets today
- Bitcoin is trading higher at $71,188
- Futures are implying a lower US stock opening. S&P index is implying decline -8.25 points and the Dow industrial average -137.57 points. The NASDAQ index is also lower by -5.32 points.
- US yields are higher once again with the tenure up 4.0 basis points at 4.318%. The two year yield is up 2.2 basis points 4.162%.
The earnings calendar continues to heat up as the week goes forward. Below is the schedule of releases for the rest of the week
After Close:
- AMD
- Alphabet
- Snap Inc.
- Chipotle
- Visa
- First Solar
Wednesday
Before Open:
- Lilly
- Caterpillar
- Humana
After Close:
- Microsoft
- Meta
- Coinbase
- Robinhood
Thursday
Before Open:
- Uber
- Peloton
- Merck
- ConocoPhillips
- SiriusXM
- Altria
- Mastercard
After Close:
- Amazon
- Apple
- Intel
Friday
Before Open:
- FuboTV
- Chevron
- ExxonMobil
- Wayfair