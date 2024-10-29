At the bottom of the hour, the US advance goods trade balance for September will be released with deficit $-95.9 billion expected. That is a larger deficit compared to last months $-94.22 billion.

Wholesale inventories for September will also be released with expectations of +0.1% (was +0.1% last month as well.

Later at 10 AM, the Case Shiller home price data for August is expected to show a 0.2% gain for the month versus 0.3% last month. The year on year is expected that +5.1% versus 5.9% last month.

Also at 10 AM, the jolts job openings are expected to show a near unchanged level of 8.000 million for September versus 8.040 million last month.

This afternoon at 1 PM, the US treasury will auction off 7-year notes. Yesterday they auctioned off two and five year notes with below average demand.

In other markets today

  • Bitcoin is trading higher at $71,188
  • Futures are implying a lower US stock opening. S&P index is implying decline -8.25 points and the Dow industrial average -137.57 points. The NASDAQ index is also lower by -5.32 points.
  • US yields are higher once again with the tenure up 4.0 basis points at 4.318%. The two year yield is up 2.2 basis points 4.162%.

The earnings calendar continues to heat up as the week goes forward. Below is the schedule of releases for the rest of the week

After Close:

  • AMD
  • Alphabet
  • Snap Inc.
  • Chipotle
  • Visa
  • First Solar

Wednesday
Before Open:

  • Lilly
  • Caterpillar
  • Humana

After Close:

  • Microsoft
  • Meta
  • Coinbase
  • Robinhood

Thursday
Before Open:

  • Uber
  • Peloton
  • Merck
  • ConocoPhillips
  • SiriusXM
  • Altria
  • Mastercard

After Close:

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Intel

Friday
Before Open:

  • FuboTV
  • Chevron
  • ExxonMobil
  • Wayfair