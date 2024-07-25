Prior 0.1%

Durable goods -6.6% versus +0.3% expected. Worst since April 2020. Transportation and a big impact and can be quite volatile.

Durable goods ex transport +0.5% versus +0.2% estimate. Prior 0.1%

Durable goods ex Defense -7.0% versus unchanged last month (revised from -0.2%)

Nondefense capital goods ex air +1.0% versus +0.2% expected. Prior month -0.9% versus -0.6% previously reported

The end of year Fed projections shows -69 basis points versus 72 basis points prior to the releases of GDP and durable goods.

A surprise but mostly impacted by transportation.