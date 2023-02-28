The US advance good trade balance for January 2023.

advanced good trade balance -$91.50 billion versus -$89.7 billion last month (was

exports came in at $173.8 billion up 7 billion from December

imports came in at $265.3 billion which was up 8.8 billion from December

The US historically runs a trade deficit of goods and a surplus of services. The lower cost of production are the main contributors to the trend. The price of oil can also have a big impact. A trade deficit is also a negative contributor to US GDP.