Prior month -102.6B

International trade deficit in August: $94.3 billion (down $8.6 billion from July's $102.8 billion)

August exports of goods: $177.0 billion (up $4.1 billion from July)

August imports of goods: $271.3 billion (down $4.5 billion from July)

Less trade balance which is good. Looking at the mix of exports and imports, they are also mixed with exports up, while imports are lower (hence the decline in the deficit).

The USD has moved lower. The focus is on the PCE which is tilted to the downside.