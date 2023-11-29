Prior month $-85.78 billion

The international trade deficit in October was $89.8 billion, an increase of $3.0 billion from September's $86.8 billion. The estimate was $86.4 billion

October exports were valued at $170.8 billion, which is $3.0 billion lower than exports in September.

Imports in October stood at $260.7 billion, remaining almost unchanged from September's import figures.

The trend has moved back to the upside after 2 months of more tame deficits. An increase in the deficit is a negative for GDP.