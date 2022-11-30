- Advanced good trade balance $-99 billion versus at $-90.7 billion estimate. Last month came in at $-91.90 billion
- exports came in at $173.7 billion which was $-4.7 billion less than September
- imports came in at $272.7 billion which was at $2.4 billion more than September
in other advanced releases from the census department:
- advance wholesale inventories for October adjusted for seasonal variations in trade day differences, but not for price changes came in at $925.8 billion up 0.8% from last month. Wholesale inventories were up 22.1% year on year.
- Advanced retail inventories came in at $739.5 billion -0.2% from September. Year on year they were up 21.5%
