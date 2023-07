The TSA reports that on June 30, a record 2,884,683 passed through security checkpoints.

That narrowly tops the Thankgiving 2019 record of 2,882,915. Normally Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day with the July 4 weekend narrowly behind.

The rise in traffic highlights that American consumers are still feeling good and rebounding from covid. That's been little solace to the oil market, where WTI is down 38-cents despite a Saudi cut extension, a Russian cut and even some help from Algeria.