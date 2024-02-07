The US and Canada trade data for December will be released at 8:30 AM ET:

US international trade deficit is expected at $-62.2 billion versus $-63.2 billion last month.

Canada trade balance is expected to show a surplus of C$1.1 billion versus C$1.57 billion last month. Export last month came in at 65.74 billion month imports a minute 64.17 billion

At 10:30 AM, the weekly oil inventory data will be released. Late yesterday, the private data showed:

Crude: +0.674M

+0.674M Cushing: +0.492M

+0.492M Gasoline: +3.652M

+3.652M Distillate: -3.699M

The expectations of today are for: