The US and Canada trade data for December will be released at 8:30 AM ET:

  • US international trade deficit is expected at $-62.2 billion versus $-63.2 billion last month.
  • Canada trade balance is expected to show a surplus of C$1.1 billion versus C$1.57 billion last month. Export last month came in at 65.74 billion month imports a minute 64.17 billion

At 10:30 AM, the weekly oil inventory data will be released. Late yesterday, the private data showed:

  • Crude: +0.674M
  • Cushing: +0.492M
  • Gasoline: +3.652M
  • Distillate: -3.699M

The expectations of today are for:

  • Crude oil a build of 1.895 million barrels
  • Gasoline a build of 0.140 million barrels
  • Distilates a drawdown of -1.000M barrels