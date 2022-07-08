Welcome to another edition of non-farm payrolls Friday, with the Canadian jobs report to be released at the same time. The consensus is 268K with average earnings up 5.0% y/y.

I don't see this report as a particularly meaningful one in terms of how the market might react. The market is struggling with both growth and recession fears. If anything, I'd make the argument that a jobs number closer to zero is ideal because the Fed wants to see some softening in the labor market before pausing rate hikes.

Equally important might be a pair of appearances from the Fed's Williams, who is in Puerto Rico. He speaks on a roundtable at 8:30 am ET and again at 11 am ET. The latter speech is slated to be on the economic outlook and any hint at slowing the pace of hikes would be market moving.