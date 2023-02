The December trade balance reports for the US and Canada will be released at the bottom of the hour. The consensus for the US is a $68.25 billion deficit including a $90.27B deficit in goods trade. The advance goods numbers were already released so this report generally isn't a market mover.

For Canada, a deficit of $0.5 billion is forecast.

Both will be heavily overshadowed by central bank today today with Powell to speak at 1240 pm ET and Macklem to speak 5 minutes later.