Via Reuters:

When $6 billion of unfrozen Iranian funds are wired to banks in Qatar as early as next week, it will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained U.S. dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the U.S. fly home, according to eight Iranian and other sources familiar with the negotiations who spoke to Reuters.

Signs like this of agreements between the US and Iran, even those involving large $$$ transfers tend to act as an indication that more Iranian oil will, eventually, flow to global markets. And thus a headwind for oil prices at the margin.