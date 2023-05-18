The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) says the US and Taiwan have reach an initial agreement on what they are referring to as a '21st Century' trade pact.

It'll cover customs and trade facilitation, regulatory practices, services regulations, anti-corruption measures and SMEs.

The statement adds that there are further US-Taiwan negotiations still to come on additional trade areas including agriculture, digital trade, labour, environment and SOEs.

The Chinese Communist Party over on the mainland should spit the dummy and publicly cry about this. Expect anti-US rhetoric beginning during the Beijing morning. Its currently just after 5am in China.