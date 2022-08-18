The office of the US Trade Representative with the statement:

The United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), will commence formal negotiation on the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

Negotiations will formally commence once the (northern) summer is over

The agreement is described as:

an ambitious roadmap for negotiations under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.