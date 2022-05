Prior was +0.5% (revised to +1.4%)

Ex autos +0.6% vs +0.4% expected

Prior ex autos +1.4% (revised to +2.1%)

Control group +1.0% vs +0.5% expected

Prior control group +0.7% (revised to +1.1%)

These are some good numbers and the revisions for March are all higher. The US dollar has retraced a small amount of today's declines on the print.