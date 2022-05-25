Durable goods
Durable goods advance but at a lower than expected rate
  • Durable goods orders 0.4% vs. 0.6% expected. Prior month revised to 0.6% from 1.1%
  • nondefense Cap Ex Air 0.3% vs. 0.5% expected. Prior month revised to 1.1% from 1.3%
  • Ex Defense 0.3% vs. 1.0% expected. Prior month revised to 1.2% from 1.4%
  • Ex transportation 0.3% vs. 0.6% expected. Prior month revised to 1.2% from 1.4%
  • durable goods are still up 6 the last 7 months
  • shipments of manufactured durable goods in April increase by 0.1%. It is the 11th increase in at 12 months. In March shipments increased by 1.4%
  • unfilled orders rose for the 20th consecutive month. Increase by 0.5% followed by a 0.5% increase in March. Transportation equipment rose for the 14th of 15th month and led the increase by 0.7%

Overall numbers are worse than expected across the board with revisions also lower.

The expectations for a 50 basis point hike by the  Federal Reserve  at the next 2 meetings has moved below 100%, but is still centered around 95%. However in September, the expectations for 50 basis point cut has been slashed to around 30% as traders take away some of the hike expectations due to the weaker than expected data seen recently (and stock/housing price declines/inflation increases).

According to CNBC, the terminal rate for rates is expected to peak at 2.92% in July 2023. That is down around 15 basis points from its peak.

Fed funds outlook
Fed funds outlook shows a terminal rate of 2.92%