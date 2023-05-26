Durable goods

Durable goods, or durables are a type of consumer goods that are typically expected to last for three years or more. Examples include appliances, automobiles, furniture, and electronics. These items are often more expensive than non-durable goods, such as food or clothing, and are considered a significant purchase for consumers. In economic statistics, durable goods are used as an indicator of consumer spending and overall economic activity.They are particularly valuable as an indicator because

