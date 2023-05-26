- Prior 2.8% (revised to 3.3%)
- U.S. April durable goods
Durable goods
Durable goods, or durables are a type of consumer goods that are typically expected to last for three years or more. Examples include appliances, automobiles, furniture, and electronics. These items are often more expensive than non-durable goods, such as food or clothing, and are considered a significant purchase for consumers. In economic statistics, durable goods are used as an indicator of consumer spending and overall economic activity.They are particularly valuable as an indicator because
orders increased by 1.1%, outperforming the consensus of a 1.0% decrease, and following a 3.3% increase in March (previously reported as 2.8%).
- Durable goods orders excluding transportation decreased by 0.2% in April (consensus of -0.1%), compared to a 0.3% increase in March (previously reported as 0.2%).
- April durable goods orders excluding defense decreased by 0.6% from March's increase of 3.2% (previously reported as 3.0%).
- U.S. April nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft increased by 1.4% (above the consensus of -0.2%), compared to a decrease of 0.6% in March (previously reported as -1.1%).
- April nondefense capital goods shipments excluding aircraft increased by 0.5%, compared to a decrease of 0.2% in March.
- U.S. April durable goods shipments decreased by 0.7% from March's increase of 0.7%.
- General machinery orders in April increased by 1.0%, while orders for electrical equipment decreased by 1.0%. Defense aircraft and parts orders increased dramatically by 32.7%.
The nondefense capital goods orders ex air is positive and good for GDP
GDP
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific period of time, typically a year. It is used to measure the economic activity and growth of a country. Periods shorter than a year are often presented in an annualized or year-over-year format.There are three ways to calculate GDP:The expenditure approach: GDP is calculated by adding up all the spending on goods and services within a country. This includes consumer s
calculations.