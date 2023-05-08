At the top of the hour, US employment trends for April will be released. There is no expectation for the number but last month came in at 116.24. That was the lowest level since December 2021. US nonfarm payroll increased by 253,000 on Friday which was stronger than the 180 K and expected, but the prior month were revised -149K. The unemployment rate moved down to 3.4% which is equal to a multi-decade low.

Also to be released will be wholesale inventories for March with expectations of a 0.1% versus 0.1% in February. Also sales last month came in at 0.4% (there is no estimate