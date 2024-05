Prior was +0.4% (revised to +0.1%)

Manufacturing output -0.3% vs +0.1% exp (prior revised to +0.2% vs +0.5%)

Capacity utilization 78.4% vs 78.4% exp

Prior capacity utilization 78.4% (revised to 78.5%)

This should be a drag on GDP but it's tough to extrapolate it to the larger economy, in part due to the problems at Boeing.