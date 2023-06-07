US trade deficit for April

Prior $-64.2 billion revised 2 $-64.2 billion

Trade deficit was $74.6 billion, higher than March's deficit of $60.6 billion revised from -$64.2 previously reported), but better than the -$75.2 billion estimate

Goods deficit was $96.11 billion, offset by a services surplus of $21.56 billion.

Exports amounted to $249.02 billion, lower than March's $258.19 billion,

Imports were $323.57 billion, higher than March's $318.78 billion.

Capital goods imports were $70.90 billion, slightly higher than March's imports of $70.70 billion.

US-China April trade deficit was $20.28 billion, larger than March's deficit of $16.61 billion.

US April oil import price was $69.08/bbl, higher than March's $67.38/bbl but down 27.2% from April 2022's $94.95/bbl.

The April increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $14.5 billion to $96.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.6 billion to $21.6 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased -$86.5 billion, or 23.9 percent, from the same period in 2022. Exports increased $55.9 billion or 5.8 percent. Imports decreased -$30.6 billion or 2.3 percent.

