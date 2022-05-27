  • Prior was 5.2% YoY
  • PCE core YoY 4.9% vs 4.9% estimate
  • PCE core MoM 0.3% vs 0.3% expected
  • Prior MoM core 0.9%
  • Headline PCE YoY 6.3% vs 6.6% last month
  • Headline PCE MoM 0.2% vs 0.9% last month

Consumer spending and income for April:

  • personal income 0.4% vs. 0.5% estimate
  • personal spending 0.9% vs 0.7% estimate
  • savings rate fell to 4.4%. That was the lowest since 2008

The market can breathe a sigh of relief on the inflation front. The savings rate falling 4.4% may be a concern for spending going forward but is good news for  inflation  as well.