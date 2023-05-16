Prior was -0.6% and adjusted in benchmark revisions (revised to -0.7%)

Details:

Ex autos +0.4% vs +0.4% expected

Prior ex autos -0.4%

Control group +0.7 vs +0.3% expected

Prior control group -0.3%

Ex autos and gas +0.6% vs -0.3% prior

Gasoline stations -0.3% vs -5.5% m/m prior

Electronics and appliance stores -0.5% vs +2.1% m/m prior

Furniture stores -0.7% vs --1.2% m/m prior

Restaurants -0.2% vs +0.1% m/m prior

US retail and food services sales saw a modest 0.4% growth in April 2023, as per the advance estimates (which will be revised). This follows a downward revision in the month-over-month change from -0.6% to -0.7% for the February-March period. Despite the slight setback in the previous month, the overall sales from February to April 2023 still marked a solid 3.1% hike from the same period in 2022. to $680.5 billion.

April's retail trade sales mirrored the broader retail and food services trends, with a 0.4% rise from March 2023 and a 0.5% year-on-year increase. Nonstore retailers, an increasingly significant segment that's largely online shopping, outperformed with a substantial 8.0% growth compared to last year and +1.2% on the month.

The US dollar has chopped on the report but is now slightly higher.